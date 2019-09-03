A 26-year-old Fairfax County, Virginia, man has been charged after police say he offered to let a woman sleep in his car during a night out at a Silver Spring, Maryland, bar and then raped her.

Oluwakayode Adewole Adebusuyi is charged with second-degree rape, assault and false imprisonment, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

The woman, 28, told police she was at the bar Aug. 24 when she began to feel nauseous, and Adebusuyi, with whom she shares a mutual friend, let her sleep in his car parked outside. The woman said she woke up to Adebusuyi raping her. After the assault, she said, he drove her away from the bar and refused to let her out.

Eventually, she escaped the car while it was on Clarendon Road in Bethesda, Maryland, and screamed for help, police said.

Neighbors called police, who found the woman crying in the middle of the road.

Police said Adebusuyi worked for a few different ride-hailing companies in the D.C. area and are concerned he might have preyed on other women.

“Due to the nature of Adebusuyi’s employment, detectives are concerned that there may be additional victims of Adebusuyi,” police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department’s Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.

Adebusuyi was arrested Aug. 31 in Fairfax, Virginia, and is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.