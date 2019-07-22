JCPenney lays off 113 in Gaithersburg

National retailer JCPenney has closed its store at Gaithersburg’s Lakeforest Mall in a move that will affect 113 employees. JCPenney…

National retailer JCPenney has closed its store at Gaithersburg’s Lakeforest Mall in a move that will affect 113 employees.

JCPenney confirmed the store closed July 5. The company filed a layoff notice with the Maryland Department of Labor July 15.

Employees were given the opportunity to apply for transfer to other JCPenney stores. Those who did not transfer will receive severance packages, according to a JCPenney spokesperson.

Though the company didn’t disclose specifics of the decision to close the store, it offered a summary of factors that contribute to store closings.

“This decision is the result of an ongoing review of our store portfolio, which includes assessing locations that may not meet our required financial targets or represent an opportunity to capitalize on a beneficial real estate asset,” spokesperson Caitlin Piper said in an emailed statement.

She could not say whether JCPenney was preparing to sell the 12 acres its store sits on at the mall. The store…