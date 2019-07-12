Several hurt when school bus collides with work truck in Maryland

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Authorities say passengers were hurt when a work truck hit a school bus carrying campers in Maryland.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer says in a Twitter post that the school-aged passengers were taken to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. He said the bus driver was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
Piringer said there were 40 school-aged passengers on the bus.
News outlets report the crash happened around 9 a.m. in Potomac. It wasn’t immediately known what led to the crash.
ICYMI ~9a, River Rd near Persimmon Tree aRd, Potomac, Collision, work truck struck bus, bus was occupied w/ 48 children btwn ages 8-10 years old & an adult driver. @MCFRS_EMIHS Crews transported 15 total patients – 14 children from the bus & the adult driver, all NLT pic.twitter.com/X4OhABYNZ0
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 30, 2019
