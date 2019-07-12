Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Several hurt when school…

Several hurt when school bus collides with work truck in Maryland

The Associated Press

July 30, 2019, 2:56 PM

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Authorities say passengers were hurt when a work truck hit a school bus carrying campers in Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer says in a Twitter post that the school-aged passengers were taken to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. He said the bus driver was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Piringer said there were 40 school-aged passengers on the bus.

News outlets report the crash happened around 9 a.m. in Potomac. It wasn’t immediately known what led to the crash.

