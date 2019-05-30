202
Stonebridge starts work on $300M spec Bethesda project

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 30, 2019 2:38 pm 05/30/2019 02:38pm
Stonebridge Associates has broken ground on its $300 million mixed-use project in the heart of downtown Bethesda, a project hailed by local leaders as a blueprint for new development in Montgomery County’s urban areas.

Local politicians and the project’s backers turned the first bit of ceremonial dirt for the Avocet Tower Thursday at its site catty-corner from the Bethesda Metro station at 7373 Wisconsin Avenue.

Someday, the 250-foot building will feature 400,000 square feet of office and a 220-unit hotel, an AC by Marriott property, sitting side-by-side. Doug Firstenberg, principal at Stonebridge, told the WBJ that his firm has never worked on a project quite like this one, and he fully expects it to be unique for downtown Bethesda.

“This is the future here,” Firstenberg said.

The longtime D.C.-area developer envisions office workers and hotel guests alike grabbing coffee in the building’s shared lobby when it’s finished — he’s tentatively targeting spring 2021 for…

