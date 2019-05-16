202
Maryland county head to sign police transparency measure

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 4:56 am 05/16/2019 04:56am
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The chief executive of Maryland’s largest county is signing a measure to increase the transparency of investigations into deaths involving police.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is scheduled to sign the measure on Thursday in Rockville.

The measure seeks to ensure investigations into a police officer’s conduct are independent, impartial and transparent.

It requires investigators from a separate jurisdiction to review such cases. It requires investigators to submit a report of their findings to the Montgomery County state’s attorney or a designee, who will review and decide whether to file charges.

If no charges are filed, the bill requires the report to be released to the public. If a criminal case is brought, the report will be released at the end of the court case.

deaths involving police Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News policing
