Gaithersburg’s Viela Bio strikes $220M deal with Chinese drug company

Gaithersburg-based Viela Bio Inc. has landed a $220 million agreement that will allow Chinese pharmaceutical company Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. to commercialize Viela’s lead candidate in China.

The strategic partnership will give Hansoh the green light to develop and take to market inebilizumab, Viela’s product for blood cancers and autoimmune diseases. Earlier this month Viela met primary and secondary endpoints in a study for patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, a rare autoimmune disease that compromises the central nervous system.

The deal with Hansoh could be worth more than $220 million, including milestone payments and royalties on product sales, according to a Tuesday announcement. This is Viela’s first catalyst for establishing an international presence after it was spun out last year from MedImmune LLC under U.K.-based global drug giant AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN).

“Our collaboration with Hansoh Pharma strengthens our ability to commercialize inebilizumab…