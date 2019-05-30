CohnReznick’s next CEO hails from its Bethesda office

CohnReznick LLP, one of the largest and oldest accounting firms in the United States, has named David Kessler of its Bethesda office to be its next CEO.

He will replace CEO Frank Longobardi on Feb. 1, 2020, the firm announced.

Kessler, a 33-year veteran of the New York-based firm, is currently managing partner for the firm’s real estate practice, its largest industry practice. He oversees operations and directs strategies for the affordable housing, commercial real estate, construction and tax credit groups.

He previously led CohnReznick’s real estate practice and served as the co-office managing partner of the Bethesda office. Kessler started his career with CohnReznick legacy firm Reznick Fedder and Silverman immediately after graduation from the University of Maryland.

In a statement, Longobardi described Kessler as a “highly skilled and experienced advisor.”

“His vision for this firm is exciting and I am confident in his ability to lead CohnReznick’s next chapter…