MS-13 gang member sentenced to 35 years in prison

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 1:16 pm 04/27/2019 01:16pm
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an MS-13 gang member in Maryland has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Twenty-six year-old Oscar Ernesto Delgado-Perez of Gaithersburg was sentenced Friday for conspiring to participate in racketeering.

According to his plea agreement, Delgado-Perez conspired with other MS-13 members and associates to participate in extortion, murder and other crimes.

Prosecutors say Delgado-Perez distributed illegal drugs for the gang and conspired with other members in June 2016 to murder a man they believed was in a rival gang.

The victim, 18-year-old Cristian Antonio Villagran-Morales, was lured to a park by a female MS-13 gang member and stabbed more than 150 times.

