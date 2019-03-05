202
University student cited for white supremacist flyers

By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 11:35 am 03/05/2019 11:35am
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (AP) — Police have cited a University of Rochester student in connection with white supremacist flyers and stickers that were posted around a western New York town last fall.

Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson says 23-year-old Christopher Hodgman, of Bethesda, Maryland, has been cited for violating town code for placing flyers on public structures.

Henderson says the violation carries a $250 fine and up to 15 days in jail.

Police identified Hodgman as a suspect after pulling fingerprints from adhesive material on three of the flyers.

University of Rochester spokeswoman Sara Miller says the university condemns acts of hatred or intimidation.

Hodgman’s lawyer, Don Thompson, tells WHAM-TV that the messages on the flyers were not hate speech and his client’s alleged actions weren’t a crime, but a violation of town code.

Topics:
