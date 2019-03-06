202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Pebblebrook to move HQ…

Pebblebrook to move HQ to high-profile Bethesda Ave. property

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 6, 2019 7:59 am 03/06/2019 07:59am
Share

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, fresh off the acquisition of a fellow Bethesda-based hospitality REIT, is moving its headquarters across Wisconsin Avenue.

JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) announced Tuesday that Pebblebrook (NYSE: PEB) will relocate to 16,000 square feet at the Chevy Chase developer’s 4747 Bethesda Ave., a 15-story trophy office building in downtown Bethesda that’s expected to be completed this year.

Terms of the lease were not disclosed.

Pebblebrook, which closed its $5.2 billion acquisition of LaSalle Hotel Properties in November, is currently headquartered at 7315 Wisconsin Ave. — about two-tenths of a mile from its new digs. Employees remaining at LaSalle’s office at 7550 Wisconsin Ave. also will relocate.

Pebblebrook’s planned HQ move brings 4747 Bethesda Ave. to 83 percent pre-leased. Booz Allen Hamilton has already signed on for about 65,000 square feet, while Host Hotels & Resorts will take 55,000 square feet for its new headquarters. JBG Smith itself…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Darcars Automotive scion’s Potomac home hits market for $6M

Tammy Darvish, daughter of John Darvish Sr., who founded Maryland-based Darcars Automotive Group car dealership chain, is selling her Potomac home for just shy of $6 million.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!