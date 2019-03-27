202
New MoCo startup wants to connect your fundraiser with a local business

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 27, 2019 3:56 pm 03/27/2019 03:56pm
Bob Gordon was eating soggy pizza with his three sons to raise money for their hockey team. He wasn’t impressed — and not just with the pie.

“I realized I had to find a flyer to get there, I had to turn a flyer in to have some percent of the check count toward the group, and that the group didn’t even know I was there, because there’s no transparency, there’s no reporting, there’s no feedback loop,” he recalls. “Local sales fundraising is broken.”

So Gordon created Grouprally to help fix it.

His Gaithersburg startup connects schools, sports teams, grassroots organizations and parent groups with opportunities to raise money by supporting local businesses — sports clubs, art centers and restaurants among them — via an online marketplace. It aims to eliminate the time, volunteers and coordination such events tend to require, while driving those dollars to local businesses instead of nonlocal companies “with no skin in the community,” he said. “So we’re keeping…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

