Foulger-Pratt reveals new name, time frame for Discovery remake

Foulger-Pratt plans to kick off its roughly $15 million renovation to Discovery Inc.’s Silver Spring headquarters this summer as the building’s namesake tenant moves to its new home in New York.

Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) began moving out of One Discovery Place about two months ago, and its lease at the 550,000-square-foot office building expires at the end of March. With the company’s planned departure, Foulger-Pratt and partner Cerberus Capital Management hope to reposition the building for multiple tenants. Managing Director Michael Abrams said the firm, with JLL as its real estate brokerage, has already received interest from a range of tenants for about half the building’s office space.

“We have a pretty active roster of tenant prospects, and interestingly, many are in the health and education areas,” Abrams said. Abrams hopes to announce the first of the building’s new tenants within 60 days. The developers are seeking a per-square-foot rental rate in the upper $30s to lower $40s.

Abrams…