202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Foulger-Pratt reveals new name,…

Foulger-Pratt reveals new name, time frame for Discovery remake

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 25, 2019 2:45 pm 03/25/2019 02:45pm
Share
This WTOP file photo shows Discovery's headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland in June 1, 2017. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

Foulger-Pratt plans to kick off its roughly $15 million renovation to Discovery Inc.’s Silver Spring headquarters this summer as the building’s namesake tenant moves to its new home in New York.

Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) began moving out of One Discovery Place about two months ago, and its lease at the 550,000-square-foot office building expires at the end of March. With the company’s planned departure, Foulger-Pratt and partner Cerberus Capital Management hope to reposition the building for multiple tenants. Managing Director Michael Abrams said the firm, with JLL as its real estate brokerage, has already received interest from a range of tenants for about half the building’s office space.

“We have a pretty active roster of tenant prospects, and interestingly, many are in the health and education areas,” Abrams said. Abrams hopes to announce the first of the building’s new tenants within 60 days. The developers are seeking a per-square-foot rental rate in the upper $30s to lower $40s.

Abrams…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!