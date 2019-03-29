Carr lands another tenant for The Wilson in downtown Bethesda

Carr Properties is filling out The Wilson, a nearly 1 million-square-foot mixed-use project slated for delivery next summer in downtown Bethesda.

ProShares, an exchange traded fund, has signed on for 55,000 square feet in the development. The deal brings the office component of The Wilson, located at 7272 Wisconsin Ave., to 59 percent leased. Terms were not disclosed.

Local Fox affiliates WTTG and WDCA have already signed on for 57,500 square feet at the development. Alternative energy company Enviva Partners LP is also moving its headquarters into 80,000 square feet at The Wilson.

The three-tower development, which replaced the Apex Building, will include a total of 361,000 square feet of office space and 456 multifamily units, along with retail and parking space.

At 295 feet, it will be one of the tallest buildings in Bethesda, and will be located atop a future Purple Line station.

ProShares is currently headquartered about two blocks away from The Wilson at 7501 Wisconsin Ave.…