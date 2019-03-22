Bethesda caterer extends HQ lease after two-year search for a new home

Bethesda-based Ridgewells Catering has decided to stay put and renovate its current space following a nearly two year search for a new headquarters.

The catering company has occupied 27,824 square feet at its 5525 Dorsey Lane location for 42 years but initiated a search for a new headquarters after recognizing the need for significant upgrades. The search led to the company to look outside of Montgomery County, but its strong ties to the area proved to outweigh any relocation.

“We’re excited to be staying in Montgomery County, as it is centrally located to all our customers,” Susan Lacz, CEO and principal of Ridgewells, said in a release. “We have 90 years of history as a leading regional caterer, and staying in Montgomery County will enable us to better serve our clients for the long future.”

Ridgewells will make a capital investment for the renovation of its headquarters and production facility, which the company says will “create many new jobs in Montgomery County.” The…