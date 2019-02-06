MacroGenics stock spikes from positive results of cancer drug trial

Rockville-based MacroGenics Inc. announced positive results Wednesday from late-stage trials of its breast cancer therapy candidate, sending the company’s stock price soaring nearly 200 percent for the day.

The biotech’s margetuximab product — which targets the “HER2” gene, which can feed the growth of cancer cells, specifically in patients with metastatic breast cancer — was found to be safer and better tolerated than Genentech Inc.’s Herceptin, considered a standard treatment today, when both were given in combination with chemotherapy.

The candidate “has demonstrated a superior outcome,” MacroGenics President and CEO Scott Koenig said in a statement. “We look forward to additional opportunities to develop margetuximab in other HER2-positive breast and gastric cancer populations.”

The successful phase 3 trial is a big victory for MacroGenics, which focuses on antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer. It puts MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) a giant step closer to every…