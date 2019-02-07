Lockheed team delivers eighth littoral combat ship, capable of 40 knots-plus and 220 rounds per minute

Littoral combat ship 15, the future USS Billings produced by Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) and Fincantieri Marinette Marine, is now in the hands of the U.S. Navy.

Littoral combat ship 15, the future USS Billings produced by Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) and Fincantieri Marinette Marine, is now in the hands of the U.S. Navy.

LCS 15, the eighth Freedom-variant ship designed, built and delivered by the Lockheed-led team will be commissioned later this year. It will be based at Naval Station Mayport, Florida with five other littoral combat ships: USS Milwaukee, USS Detroit, USS Little Rock, USS Sioux City and USS Wichita.

“The Lockheed Martin-led industry team has hit its production and efficiency stride, and we know LCS will fulfill critical missions around the world for many years to come,” Joe DePietro, vice president of Lockheed’s Small Combatants and Ship Systems, said in a release.

LCS 15 completed its acceptance trials in Lake Michigan in December. Those include a full-power run, maneuverability testing and surface and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship’s combat system, plus aviation support,…