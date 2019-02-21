Here’s your chance to be Topgolf’s Germantown landlord

It's not slated to open until later this year, but the Germantown property where Topgolf plans to open by Interstate 270 and Germantown Road is being offered for sale.

Stan Johnson Co., a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based real estate brokerage, recently began marketing the ground lease Topgolf struck with property owner Matan Cos. to interested buyers. At more than 11 acres, it’s one of the largest triple-net lease offerings to hit the market in the D.C. region. And it’s not something Matan intended to part with when Topgolf’s plans for the real estate surfaced more than two years ago.

Matan Managing Partner Mark Matan, in an interview, said he received a significant number of unsolicited calls from groups interested in buying the ground lease, and that prompted him to consider selling instead of hanging on to the real estate. The popular golf entertainment venue is a departure from the vast majority of the company’s portfolio, which is more heavily weighted toward office and industrial properties…