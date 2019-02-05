Chevy Chase Land, Bozzuto teaming on $200M Chevy Chase Lake

Since its founding in 1890, the Chevy Chase Land Co. has owned a prominent 15-acre swath on Connecticut Avenue, which has been home over the years to a wide mix of uses from Chevy Chase Supermarket to a lumber yard. With a Purple Line station entering the picture, this site is about to change in a big way.

In the coming months, the parcel at 8507 Connecticut Ave. will be redeveloped as the $200 million-plus Chevy Chase Lake. As part of the project, a joint venture of CCL and Greenbelt-based Bozzuto will bring back a grocery store to serve as an anchor in the community.

The JV broke ground in October and is expected to complete the development within 36 months. It’s part of a much larger, multiphase development that could reach 1.5 million square feet at buildout.

The project is expected to help fulfill Montgomery County’s Chevy Chase Lake Sector Plan, which was approved by the County Council in 2013. It calls for new development with shopping, housing, and public spaces near transit…