Rockville man charged with…

Rockville man charged with armed bank robbery

By The Associated Press January 27, 2019 3:16 pm 01/27/2019 03:16pm
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested a man accused of an armed bank robbery.

Montgomery County Police say in a news release the man entered the Bank of America branch in the Derwood area on Thursday armed with a gun and disguised by a winter hat and scarf. Officers say he displayed a handgun and demanded money, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled on foot and got into a van nearby. The detectives used surveillance video to help them determine the suspect had rented the van just before the robbery.

Authorities say Jerail M. Netcliff, 28, of Rockville was charged with armed robbery.

