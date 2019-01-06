202.5
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » No foul play suspected…

No foul play suspected after Maryland man found dead

By The Associated Press January 6, 2019 2:34 pm 01/06/2019 02:34pm
Share

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say no foul play is suspected after a missing 70-year-old man was found dead.

The Montgomery County Police Department said Boris Aaron Muchnik was found dead Friday evening, hours after he was reported missing. Police say there’s no indication of foul play.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, and an autopsy is being performed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News missing person Montgomery County, MD News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

DC area’s 1st snowstorm of 2019

The first snowfall of the year in the D.C. area arrived Jan. 12. The weekend has brought about winter storm warnings throughout the entire region.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500