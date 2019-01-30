202
Maryland man gets 420 years for ‘horrific’ child abuse

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 2:58 pm 01/30/2019 02:58pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to 420 years in prison for a series of sexual assaults on three girls who were between 2 and 4 years-old when they were targeted for abuse.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur described Kyle Thompson’s assaults on the young children as “horrific.”

The 33-year-old Burtonsville man took video recordings of his assaults, which occurred from May 2015 to January 2017. Court filings say the commercial HVAC technician had gained the trust of the youngsters’ mothers.

An affidavit filed in the case says Thompson could be seen on one video assaulting a child who was restrained on a bed and crying for her mother.

Thompson was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted in September on 18 counts of producing child pornography.

burtonsville crime Kyle Thompson Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News sexual assault
