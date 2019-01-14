Biotech to create 170 jobs, invest $28M in new Rockville HQ

The project will get a boost from a $200,000 Economic Development Fund conditional grant from the county, while the state of Maryland is providing a $525,000 Advantage Maryland conditional loan.

London-based Autolus Therapeutics said Monday it plans to create up to 170 jobs at its new U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Rockville over the next three years and invest about $28 million in the 85,000-square-foot project planned for the Shady Grove Life Sciences Center.

The project will get a boost from a $200,000 Economic Development Fund conditional grant from the county, while the state of Maryland is providing a $525,000 Advantage Maryland conditional loan.

Autolus’ new Montgomery County facility is part of a plan by the company to roughly double its work force from 200 employees today to nearly 400 in the next 12 to 18 months, said Matthias Alder, senior vice president and chief business officer of Autolus, who is leading efforts to establish the new headquarters.

Founded in 2014, the rapidly growing company specializes in developing programmed T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer.

Autolus went public in 2018 and currently has a pipeline of product candidates…