202.5
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Biotech to create 170…

Biotech to create 170 jobs, invest $28M in new Rockville HQ

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 14, 2019 8:28 am 01/14/2019 08:28am
2 Shares

London-based Autolus Therapeutics said Monday it plans to create up to 170 jobs at its new U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Rockville over the next three years and invest about $28 million in the 85,000-square-foot project planned for the Shady Grove Life Sciences Center.

The project will get a boost from a $200,000 Economic Development Fund conditional grant from the county, while the state of Maryland is providing a $525,000 Advantage Maryland conditional loan.

Autolus’ new Montgomery County facility is part of a plan by the company to roughly double its work force from 200 employees today to nearly 400 in the next 12 to 18 months, said Matthias Alder, senior vice president and chief business officer of Autolus, who is leading efforts to establish the new headquarters.

Founded in 2014, the rapidly growing company specializes in developing programmed T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. 

Autolus went public in 2018 and currently has a pipeline of product candidates…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
Autolus Therapeutics business Business & Finance Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News rockville Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Slow cooker recipes

Looking for a meal that's easy to make in your slow cooker? Here are some ideas.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500