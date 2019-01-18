Bethesda Blues & Jazz will stay after winning eviction case

Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club lives to see another day after the music venue and restaurant prevailed over its landlord in an eviction suit in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

A judge ruled Friday in favor of the defendant, Bethesda Blues & Jazz LLC, and noted that he found “no substantial breach that warrants eviction,” according to the abbreviated docket for the court available online.

The landlord, Bethesda Blues LLC, is controlled by Ken Welch, who started eviction proceedings in July, saying the business had tax liens and that the owner had breached its lease by transferring control of the business to another entity. The case came to a hearing this week. Bethesda Blues & Jazz is located at 7719 Wisconsin Ave.

The owner of Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club, Rick Brown, said in July that the business was on a payment plan on the tax liens and called Welch a “predatory landlord.”

The two have had a contentious relationship for several years. Welch, who was one…