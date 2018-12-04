This Rockville biotech is getting some help from Maryland, MoCo for its new HQ

Rockville-based RegenxBio Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) locked in a new headquarters site about a month ago. Now more details have emerged about financial incentives it is receiving from Maryland and Montgomery County.

The company — which signed a 15-year, 132,000-square-foot lease at 9800 Medical Center Drive — is eligible for more than $800,000 in financing. The Maryland Department of Commerce approved a $700,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland, formerly the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund, and Montgomery County approved a $100,000 conditional grant, and will help expedite the permitting process for the new location, according to a release. In addition, the company is eligible for a state Partnership for Workforce Quality grant to support training needs.

The space, in the Alexandria Life Science and Translational Research Center campus with landlord Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE), will serve as a new corporate, R&D and manufacturing…