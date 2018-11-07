202.5
This Rockville biotech is expanding to a new HQ. Here are the details.

November 7, 2018
Rockville-based RegenxBio Inc. is on the move — to a site about 300 yards from its current home.

But the distance isn’t as significant as the lease itself: 132,000 square feet in a new 175,000-square-foot building for a corporate, research and development, and manufacturing headquarters. RegenxBio (NASDAQ: RGNX), now with between 150 and 200 employees spread across about five locations within a small radius, will move all of them to the new Rockville site expected to deliver in 2020, CEO Kenneth Mills told me Wednesday.

The company locked in a 15-year lease, with potential for expansion into the reminder of the building, at 9800 Medical Center Drive with landlord Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE), a California-based real estate investment trust with a focus on life sciences and tech campuses totaling roughly 2.6 million square feet in Maryland. RegenxBio’s building is part of a 460,000-square-foot campus that ARE markets as its Alexandria Life Science and Translational…

