Prisoners uninjured when van doors fly open on interstate

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 9:41 am 11/02/2018 09:41am
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say prisoners were not hurt when a prison van’s doors flew open on an interstate outside Washington.

Montgomery County Capt. Maxwell Lee tells WRC-TV that the van was traveling from the Montgomery County Correctional Facility to a Rockville courthouse Monday morning when the doors opened. He says the doors were open for around 10 minutes before officials noticed.

Lee says the prisoners were restrained “to keep them immobile and also to safeguard during the transport.”

He says the van features multiple doors that should have been secured, but appear not to have been. The van has been taken out of service for examination.

