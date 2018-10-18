202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Takoma Park Silver Spring…

Takoma Park Silver Spring Co-op, NDC strike deal that paves way for Takoma Junction

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 18, 2018 8:00 am 10/18/2018 08:00am
Share

Neighborhood Development Co. and the Takoma Park-Silver Spring Co-op have reached a deal that will finally advance construction of the Takoma Junction mixed-use project while ensuring the co-op can continue to operate unabated.

“Both parties engaged in the mediation in good faith, recognizing that the nature of such negotiations requires compromise,” according to a joint statement issued by NDC and the co-op. “While neither party got everything it wanted, they agreed on terms that provide benefits to both.”

As part of the deal, NDC will construct a lay-by — a shallow driveway off to the side of a road that allows for vehicles to pull over — in the first stage of construction. The co-op will be provided access to the parking garage and to an elevator, sized for customers and their carts, that NDC will repair and maintain. The co-op has agreed that it will not rent space in Takoma Junction at this time, and that it will not put up any more fight against the project.

NDC signed…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

In Mexico Beach after Michael, some coming home find no home

Tears streamed down the faces of Mexico Beach residents as they returned to their Florida homes for the first time since Hurricane Michael devastated their community.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500