Takoma Park Silver Spring Co-op, NDC strike deal that paves way for Takoma Junction

Neighborhood Development Co. and the Takoma Park-Silver Spring Co-op have reached a deal that will finally advance construction of the Takoma Junction mixed-use project while ensuring the co-op can continue to operate unabated.

Neighborhood Development Co. and the Takoma Park-Silver Spring Co-op have reached a deal that will finally advance construction of the Takoma Junction mixed-use project while ensuring the co-op can continue to operate unabated.

“Both parties engaged in the mediation in good faith, recognizing that the nature of such negotiations requires compromise,” according to a joint statement issued by NDC and the co-op. “While neither party got everything it wanted, they agreed on terms that provide benefits to both.”

As part of the deal, NDC will construct a lay-by — a shallow driveway off to the side of a road that allows for vehicles to pull over — in the first stage of construction. The co-op will be provided access to the parking garage and to an elevator, sized for customers and their carts, that NDC will repair and maintain. The co-op has agreed that it will not rent space in Takoma Junction at this time, and that it will not put up any more fight against the project.

NDC signed…