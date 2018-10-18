202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Residents say overnight Purple…

Residents say overnight Purple Line tunneling disrupts sleep

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 7:45 am 10/18/2018 07:45am
Share

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Maryland Transit Administration officials say they will not prohibit overnight excavation for the Purple Line, despite complaints from residents.

The Washington Post reports around 30 Montgomery County residents attended a public meeting Tuesday, asking for a stop to the overnight work they say is disrupting their sleep. The MTA’s Mike Madden expressed sympathy, but said the 24-hour construction is necessary to stay on schedule.

In a 2016 memorandum of understanding, Maryland and Montgomery County officials agreed tunneling for the light-rail line would be exempt from local limits on construction-related noise.

Project officials say the noisiest work will be finished in about six months.

Purple Line contractor spokeswoman Carla Julian says one resident stayed in a hotel at the project’s expense, but other residents say that’s impractical.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Transportation News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

In Mexico Beach after Michael, some coming home find no home

Tears streamed down the faces of Mexico Beach residents as they returned to their Florida homes for the first time since Hurricane Michael devastated their community.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500