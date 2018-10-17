202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Perfect scapegoat: Goat on…

Perfect scapegoat: Goat on road jams morning traffic near DC

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 7:27 am 10/17/2018 07:27am
Share

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — The appearance of a goat on a road in a Maryland suburb of Washington created traffic delays and an opportunity for county police to come up with many puns.

The Washington Post reports the goat was found Monday on Muncaster Mill Road in Germantown, but it’s unclear where he came from and how he got on the roadway.

A video from a commuter shows a brown goat planted in the middle of the road as cars inch past in the rain. During the eight-second clip, the goat appears mostly unfazed as he looks around.

In a tweet, Montgomery County police revealed the goat’s name was indeed Billy, calling him the “Greatest of All Time scapegoat” for traffic delays. Police also said they “herd” animal services reunited Billy with his owner.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
germantown goat Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Greek navy offers taste of life in galleys

The 37-meter wooden vessel moored off southern Athens is an experimental reconstruction of the trireme, the sleek ancient Greek warship that ruled the Mediterranean for centuries. Every summer, visitors can get a whiff of life in the galleys 2,500 years ago by joining the crew. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500