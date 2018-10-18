Nancy Floreen says she’ll rejoin Democrats

Nancy Floreen, who is running for county executive in Montgomery County, said she would rejoin the Democratic Party, saying she had been "very upfront" about why she left.

The Washington Post reports Nancy Floreen said she would rejoin the Democratic Party at a debate Wednesday, saying she had been “very upfront” about why she left.

The business-backed Floreen switched her party registration from Democratic to unaffiliated, successfully petitioning to run against union-backed Democrat Marc Elrich after June’s primary, which she didn’t contest.

She asserted despite “some bruised feelings,” the party would “of course” welcome her back. But Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee Chair Scott Goldberg has a different take.

Goldberg says Floreen has “weakened her stature” and criticized her calling herself a “lifelong Democrat” in ads. He says the party fully backs Elrich in the three-way race.

