Nancy Floreen says she’ll rejoin Democrats

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 7:36 am 10/18/2018 07:36am
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — An independent candidate for county executive in Maryland says she will become a Democrat again after the election, regardless of the result.

The Washington Post reports Nancy Floreen said she would rejoin the Democratic Party at a debate Wednesday, saying she had been “very upfront” about why she left.

The business-backed Floreen switched her party registration from Democratic to unaffiliated, successfully petitioning to run against union-backed Democrat Marc Elrich after June’s primary, which she didn’t contest.

She asserted despite “some bruised feelings,” the party would “of course” welcome her back. But Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee Chair Scott Goldberg has a different take.

Goldberg says Floreen has “weakened her stature” and criticized her calling herself a “lifelong Democrat” in ads. He says the party fully backs Elrich in the three-way race.

