DC-area country club cited for clearing trees without permit

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 9:05 am 10/15/2018 09:05am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A Washington-area country club slated to hold several high-profile golf tournaments in the coming years has been cited for removing more than 20,000 square feet of tree canopy without a permit.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Montgomery County inspectors issued the Congressional Country Club a notice of violation Sept. 26, requiring the club to get a sediment control permit.

The investigation was triggered by an anonymous club member who tipped off a local environmental group.

Richard Weaver with the county’s planning department says the trees weren’t in areas protected for environmental reasons, but the club was obliged to call before removal. The club is required to submit an amended forest conservation plan.

Club General Manager Jeffrey Kreafle says they operated under county guidelines and are securing the permit.

