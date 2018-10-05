202
Charges dropped against developer Michael Darby

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 5, 2018 6:47 pm 10/05/2018 06:47pm
Misdemeanor charges against developer and restaurateur Michael Darby, accused by a cameraman of assaulting him while working on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Potomac,” were dropped Thursday after the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office determined there was insufficient evidence to pursue the allegations.

The accuser, Orville Michael Palmer, told prosecutors that there were no witnesses to the alleged incident, Ramon Korionoff, a spokesman for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, told The Washington Post. That led the State’s Attorney’s Office to determine not to pursue the allegations. Anyone can file for criminal charges against another in Maryland, a process that triggers a review by the State’s Attorney’s Office, Korionoff said.

Darby, a principal and co-founder of Monument Realty, is the husband of “Real Housewives” star Ashley Darby. Together, they own Oz restaurant in Clarendon. He declined to comment Friday evening.

