202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » XO Group and WeddingWire…

XO Group and WeddingWire both say ‘I do’ to a merger

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 26, 2018 3:11 pm 09/26/2018 03:11pm
Share

Investors of Chevy Chase wedding planning company WeddingWire Inc. are acquiring XO Group Inc., which operates The Knot, in a $933 million deal to take the New York company private.

The combined company — which will be led by XO Group CEO Mike Steib and WeddingWire CEO Timothy Chi as co-CEOs — will maintain both brands as separate consumer products so that engaged couples can use both offerings.

Under the agreement, WeddingWire investors Permira Funds and Spectrum Equity will pay XO Group (NYSE: XOXO) shareholders $35 in cash for each share in that company. The acquisition price represents a 27 percent premium on XO Group’s closing price on Monday and a 44 percent premium on the company’s 12-month average closing price.

Upon closing, expected for the first quarter of next year, the combined company would total 1,700 employees and serve customers and wedding vendors in 15 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia through global wedding brands The Knot, WeddingWire,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance chevy chase Life & Style Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Washington Business Journal Wedding Wire weddings
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500