202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Trainer Leatherbury wins 6,500th…

Trainer Leatherbury wins 6,500th career race in Maryland

By The Associated Press September 22, 2018 6:59 pm 09/22/2018 06:59pm
Share

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer King Leatherbury earned his 6,500th career victory when 16-1 shot Happy Lantern won at Laurel Park.

The 85-year-old trainer reached the milestone on Saturday. He has saddled just 17 horses since his last win July 1 at Laurel and is down to 11 horses in his stable.

Happy Lantern won the $22,000 turf race for fillies and mares by a nose. She paid $34 to win.

Leatherbury ranks fifth all-time in wins among trainers, trailing only Dale Baird (9,445) and fellow active Hall of Famers Steve Asmussen (8,145), Jerry Hollendorfer (7,504) and Jack Van Berg (6,523).

Leatherbury has won 26 training titles each at Laurel and Pimlico, and has topped $1 million in annual purse earnings 32 times.

He says he is still healthy and plans to continue training as long as he can.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500