202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Nothing gold can stay:…

Nothing gold can stay: Pair scammed out of $300K in Maryland

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 11:42 am 09/14/2018 11:42am
Share

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Two men promised gold instead received copper, and now $300,000 is dust in the wind.

Montgomery County police detective Mike Adami tells The Washington Post business partners from Brazil and Florida met a man simply known as “Edward” for a gold transaction Aug. 20. “Edward” offered a test sample, which checked out as gold dust.

So the buyers returned for the gold, which turned out to be nothing more than copper dust.

Adami says the Brazilian investor believed “Edward” was the agent of his initial contact, “Mike.” The pseudonymous pair had asked the buyers to wire funds to a bank account in Ghana, before accepting a cash deal.

Photos released Wednesday show “Mike” on a video call and “Edward” at the meeting. The names of the defrauded haven’t been released.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
gold scam Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500