202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Md. man gets 12…

Md. man gets 12 years’ prison for sex trafficking girls

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 9:06 am 09/20/2018 09:06am
Share

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking two teen girls has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Citing a U.S. attorney’s office release, news outlets report 25-year-old Roland Chick Akum was sentenced Tuesday.

According to his plea agreement, he operated under the alias “Rayne” between June and August 2017, and took a 15-year-old and 17-year-old to a College Park motel for sex acts.

The 15-year-old girl notified authorities that July, and Akum continued to traffic the 17-year-old until he was arrested that August.

Authorities say Akum is a citizen of Cameroon, which he tried to flee to upon being released on bail. He was rearrested nine days before his October 2017 flight.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500