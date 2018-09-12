MCPS expands free condom program

Montgomery County's sexually transmitted infection cases have reached a 10-year high, which county officials describe as a public health crisis.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s largest school system will offer condoms at all its high schools to fight a double-digit surge in chlamydia and gonorrhea in the county.

The Montgomery County school board voted unanimously Tuesday to expand the pilot program to all 26 high schools. The district began the school year by offering the free condoms at four high schools.

School board members have asked district staff to form an agreement with the county’s health department by Oct. 1. The health department staffs school health rooms and clinics.

Board member Rebecca Smokdrowski says students will have to ask for the condoms. School system officials have reported relatively little community pushback.

