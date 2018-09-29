202
Local officials: No victim reports filed in Kavanaugh case

By The Associated Press September 29, 2018 5:20 pm 09/29/2018 05:20pm
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities in a Maryland county say they are prepared to investigate sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should a victim come forward and file a criminal report.

Montgomery County Police Chief J. Thomas Manger and State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a letter Friday there have been no such reports filed that would lead to the initiation of a criminal investigation.

Manger and McCarthy were responding to a request for an investigation made earlier in the week by 11 Democratic state lawmakers.

Christine Blasey Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh forced her into a room at a high school gathering in Montgomery County in the 1980s, held her on a bed and tried removing her clothes as he muffled her mouth with his hands. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

Topics:
Brett Kavanaugh Christine Blasey Ford crime Government News J. Thomas Manger john mccarthy Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News National News sexual assault Supreme Court News
