202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Melania Trump to address…

Melania Trump to address cyberbullying summit in Maryland

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 12:12 pm 08/16/2018 12:12pm
5 Shares
FILE - In this June 21, 2018, photo, first lady Melania Trump visits the Upbring New Hope Children Center run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South in McAllen, Texas. Melania Trump plans to address a cyberbullying summit in Maryland next week. The White House says the first lady will deliver remarks “addressing the positive and negative effects of social media on youth.” She has been criticized for highlighting the issue while the president regularly uses Twitter to berate foes and call them names. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump plans to address a cyberbullying summit in Maryland next week.

The White House says the first lady will deliver remarks “addressing the positive and negative effects of social media on youth.” She’ll also attend a panel discussion with representatives from various social media platforms participating in the Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention Cyberbullying Prevention Summit, which is being held Monday in Rockville.

The White House did not identify the social media outlets.

The first lady is focusing on cyberbullying among young people as part of her “Be Best” initiative. The campaign also includes opioid abuse and overall child well-being.

Mrs. Trump has been criticized for highlighting cyberbullying while President Donald Trump regularly uses Twitter to berate his foes and call them names.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News National News Social Media News Tech News White House
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500