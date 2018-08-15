Maryland Tech Council CEO departs. Will the trade association hire a replacement?

Tami Howie is exiting her role as the CEO of the Maryland Tech Council, the state’s trade association focused on biotechnology and innovation. The organization's board isn't sure if and when it will hire a replacement.

The Gaithersburg-based organization announced Tuesday that Howie is returning to her previous role as a partner at law firm DLA Piper effective Saturday.

“I have been honored to serve as the CEO of the Maryland Tech Council and to be part of the team that has built it to what it is today,” Howie said in a statement. “I look forward to assisting the state of Maryland achieve its innovation objectives in my new role at DLA Piper.”

The MTC board plans to assess the leadership and operational structure of the organization before determining a path forward. The organization, which counts more than 450 members, gave no timetable in determining its next steps.

MTC staff will continue operating its advanced tech and life sciences divisions, called MDTech and Maryland…