Whitecaps-Timbers, Sums

Vancouver 1 0—1 Portland 1 1—2

First half_1, Vancouver, Waston, 4 (Reyna), 29th minute. 2, Portland, Ridgewell, 3, 32nd.

Second half_3, Portland, Mattocks, 4 (Andriuskevicius), 48th.

Goalies_Vancouver, Stefan Marinovic; Portland, Jeff Attinella.

Yellow Cards_Igiebor, Vancouver, 31st; Harvey, Vancouver, 33rd; Chara, Portland, 45th; Ridgewell, Portland, 58th; Guzman, Portland, 80th; Waston, Vancouver, 89th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Joe Fletcher, Andrew Bigelow. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Stefan Marinovic; Jordan Harvey, Jakob Nerwinski, Tim Parker, Kendall Waston; Ali Ghazal, Christian Bolanos (Cristian Techera, 67th), Nosa Igiebor (Erik Hurtado, 73rd), Brek Shea; Bernie Ibini Isei (Fredy Montero, 56th), Yordy Reyna.

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Vytautas Andriuskevicius, Larrys Mabiala, Alvas Powell, Liam Ridgewell; Sebastian Blanco (Dairon Asprilla, 84th), Diego Chara, David Guzman, Darlington Nagbe, Diego Valeri (Lawrence Olum, 95th); Darren Mattocks (Jeremy Ebobisse, 87th).

