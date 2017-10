Weekend Time Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT Saturday BASEBALL PLAYOFFS League Championship Series

AL Game 2: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 4:08 p.m.

NL Game 1: Chicago Cubs or Washington at L.A. Dodgers, TBA

TOP 25 FOOTBALL

No. 1 Alabama vs. Arkansas, 7:15 p.m.

No. 4 Georgia vs. Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Washington at Arizona State, 10:45 p.m.

No. 6 TCU at Kansas State, Noon

No. 7 Wisconsin vs. Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Ohio State at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Auburn at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Miami vs. Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Southern Cal vs. Utah, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Oklahoma State vs. Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

No. 17 Michigan at Indiana, Noon

No. 18 South Florida vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

No. 19 San Diego State vs. Boise State, 10:30 p.m.

No. 20 NC State at Pittsburgh, Noon

No. 21 Michigan State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

No. 22 UCF vs. East Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 23 Stanford vs. Oregon, 11 p.m.

No. 24 Texas Tech at West Virginia, Noon

No. 25 Navy at Memphis, 3:45 p.m.

NHL

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Camping World Truck, fred’s 250 Qualifying, Talladega, Ala., 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck, fred’s 250, Talladega, Ala., 1 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Alabama 500 Qualifying, Talledega, Fla., 4:15 p.m.

NHRA, Texas FallNationals Qualifying, Ennis, Texas, 1 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour, Shanghai Rolex Masters

WTA, Tianjin (China) Open

WTA, Prudential Hong Kong Open

WTA, Upper Austria Ladies Linz

Golf

PGA Tour/Asian Tour, CIMB Classic, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

LPGA Tour, KEB-Hana Bank Championship, Incheon, South Korea

European Tour, Italian Open, Parco Reale di Monza

PGA Tour Champions, SAS Champions, Cary, N.C.

Sunday BASEBALL PLAYOFFS League Championship Series

NL Game 2: Chicago Cubs or Washington at L.A. Dodgers, TBA

NFL

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta United FC at New York, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Monster Energy, Alabama 500, Talledega, Fla., 2 p.m.

NHRA, Texas FallNationals, Ennis, Texas, Noon

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour, Shanghai Rolex Masters

WTA, Tianjin (China) Open

WTA, Prudential Hong Kong Open

WTA, Upper Austria Ladies Linz

Golf

PGA Tour/Asian Tour, CIMB Classic, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

LPGA Tour, KEB-Hana Bank Championship, Incheon, South Korea

European Tour, Italian Open, Parco Reale di Monza

PGA Tour Champions, SAS Champions, Cary, N.C.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.