Union-Fire, Sums

Philadelphia 2 0—2 Chicago 1 2—3

First half_1, Chicago, Nikolic, 22 (Vincent), 3rd minute. 2, Philadelphia, Kappelhof (own goal), 6th. 3, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 2 (Medunjanin), 13th.

Second half_4, Chicago, Nikolic, 23 (penalty kick), 64th. 5, Chicago, Nikolic, 24 (Vincent), 78th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake; Chicago, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Polster, Chicago, 45th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Peter Balciunas, Nick Uranga. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Fabinho, Jack Elliott (Jay Simpson, 90th), Raymon Gaddis, Richie Marquez; Ilsinho, Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Roland Alberg, 83rd), Chris Pontius (Marcus Epps, 75th); C.J. Sapong.

Chicago_Matt Lampson; Johan Kappelhof, Joao Meira, Brandon Vincent; Arturo Alvarez, Drew Conner (David Accam, 45th), Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic, Matt Polster; Nemanja Nikolic (Davit Arshakyan, 92nd), Luis Solignac.

