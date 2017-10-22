Toronto FC-Atlanta United, Sums

Toronto 0 2—2 Atlanta 1 1—2

First half_1, Atlanta, Asad, 7 (penalty kick), 31st minute.

Second half_2, Toronto, Altidore, 15, 60th. 3, Atlanta, Martinez, 19 (Villalba), 74th. 4, Toronto, Giovinco, 16, 84th.

Goalies_Toronto, Alex Bono; Atlanta, Brad Guzan.

Yellow Cards_Larentowicz, Atlanta, 52nd; Mavinga, Toronto, 67th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Jason White. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

___

Lineups

Toronto_Alex Bono; Steven Beitashour, Chris Mavinga, Drew Moor, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio (Raheem Edwards, 86th), Victor Vazquez (Armando Cooper, 79th); Jozy Altidore (Eriq Zavaleta, 86th), Sebastian Giovinco.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst (Bobby Boswell, 83rd); Yamil Asad, Carlos Carmona, Julian Gressel, Kevin Kratz (Miguel Almiron, 61st), Chris McCann, Anton Walkes; Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba.

