Sapong sets Union record in 6-1 win over Orlando City

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — C.J. Sapong had two goals and set Philadelphia’s single-season goals record and Fabrice-Jean Picault and Ilson Pereira also scored twice to help the Union beat Orlando City 6-1 on Sunday in a season-ending game with no playoff implications.

Ilsinho, racing toward the top of the box, put away a low cross from Alejandro Bedoya in the third minute and then chipped a feed to Picault, who flicked a header high in the net to give Philadelphia (11-14-9) a 2-0 lead in the sixth.

Sapong tapped a sliding finish into an empty net to break Sebastien Le Toux’s club record of 14 goals, set in 2010. A pass from Fabio Alves led Picault, who outraced a defender down the left sideline and then fed Sapong for the easy goal. Picault slotted a left-footer through the legs of goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. in the 38th minute to set Philadelphia’s record for goals in a half and make it 4-0.

Ilsinho added a goal in the 63rd and, after Dom Dwyer put Orlando City (10-15-9) on the board, Sapong’s 16th goal of the season capped the scoring in the 74th.

Orlando was without 35-year-old Brazilian soccer star Kaka, who played his final game with the Lions last weekend.

