Rapids-Sounders, Sums

Colorado 0 0—0 Seattle 1 2—3

First half_1, Seattle, Bruin, 11 (Leerdam), 9th minute.

Second half_2, Seattle, Lodeiro, 6 (penalty kick), 64th. 3, Seattle, Lodeiro, 7, 94th.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard; Seattle, Stefan Frei.

Yellow Cards_Torres, Seattle, 29th; Aigner, Colorado, 32nd; Roldan, Seattle, 51st; Ford, Colorado, 61st; Jones, Seattle, 91st; Gordon, Colorado, 93rd; Lodeiro, Seattle, 94th.

Red Cards_Dempsey, Seattle, 24th; Sjoberg, Colorado, 62nd.

Referee_Chris Penso. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Jeremy Hanson. 4th Official_Baboucarr Jallow.

___

Lineups

Colorado_Tim Howard; Bismark Adej-Boateng (Bobby Burling, 68th), Kortne Ford, Marlon Hairston, Eric Miller, Axel Sjoberg, Mike da Fonte (Alan Gordon, 57th); Stefan Aigner, Mohammed Saeid, Dillon Serna (Josh Gatt, 60th); Dominique Badji.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall, Nouhou Tolo, Roman Torres (Tony Alfaro, 91st); Joevin Jones, Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp (Lamar Neagle, 67th); Will Bruin (Henry Wingo, 85th), Clint Dempsey, Nicolas Lodeiro.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.