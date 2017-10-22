Orlando City-Union, Sums

Orlando 0 1—1 Philadelphia 4 2—6

First half_1, Philadelphia, Ilsinho, 5 (Bedoya), 3rd minute. 2, Philadelphia, Picault, 6 (Ilsinho), 6th. 3, Philadelphia, Sapong, 15 (Picault), 26th. 4, Philadelphia, Picault, 7, 38th.

Second half_5, Philadelphia, Ilsinho, 6 (Medunjanin), 63rd. 6, Orlando, Dwyer, 4 (Yotun), 72nd. 7, Philadelphia, Sapong, 16, 74th.

Goalies_Orlando, Earl Edwards Jr; Philadelphia, Andre Blake.

Yellow Cards_Sapong, Philadelphia, 65th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Kermit Quisenberry, Claudiu Badea. 4th Official_Jorge Gonzalez.

Lineups

Orlando_Earl Edwards Jr; Victor Giro (Donny Toia, 46th), Seb Hines (Tommy Redding, 46th), Leo Pereira, Scott Sutter; Richie Laryea, Dillon Powers, Carlos Rivas (Antonio Nocerino, 66th), Yoshimar Yotun; Giles Barnes, Dom Dwyer.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Fabinho, Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Richie Marquez; Ilsinho, Alejandro Bedoya, Marcus Epps (Brian Carroll, 46th), Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Chris Pontius, 46th); C.J. Sapong (Roland Alberg, 86th).

