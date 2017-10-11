MLS reacts to US loss, ‘no denying that this is a setback’

Major League Soccer said there’s “no denying” the U.S. national team’s elimination from the 2018 World Cup field is a setback.

The league issued a statement Wednesday, a day after the United States fell 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago in Couva to end a run of seven straight American appearances at soccer’s premier tournament.

“There is no denying that this is a setback for all of us involved with the game in our country. And while this is a missed opportunity for soccer in the United States, we remain incredibly bullish on the future of the sport,” the league’s statement said.

The league pledged to continue to invest in the sport, including player development programs and facilities, and said it would take stock in coming days to determine how to best boost the national team going forward.

