MLS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Knockout Round
(Single-game elimination)
|Eastern Conference
|Wednesday, Oct. 25 or Thursday, Oct. 26
New York at Chicago, TBA
Columbus at Atlanta, TBA
|Western Conference
|Wednesday, Oct. 25 or Thursday, Oct. 26
San Jose at Vancouver, TBA
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, TBA
|Conference Semifinals (First Leg)
|Eastern Conference
|Monday, Oct. 30 or Tuesday, Oct. 31
Lowest seed at Toronto, TBA
Highest seed at New York City FC, TBA
|Western Conference
|Sunday, Oct. 29 or Monday, Oct. 30
Lowest seed at Portland, TBA
Highest seed at Seattle, TBA
|Conference Semifinals (Second Leg)
|Sunday, Nov. 5
|Eastern Conference
Toronto at lowest seed, TBA
New York City FC at highest seed, TBA
Portland at lowest seed, TBA
Seattle at highest seed, TBA
|Conference Championships
|Eastern Conference
Tuesday, Nov. 21: TBD
Tuesday, Nov. 28 or Wednesday, Nov. 29: TBD
Tuesday, Nov. 21: TBD
Thursday, Nov. 30: TBD
Saturday, Dec. 9: at highest seed, 4 p.m.
