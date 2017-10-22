201.5
MLS Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 7:46 pm
All Times EST
Knockout Round

(Single-game elimination)

Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 25 or Thursday, Oct. 26

New York at Chicago, TBA

Columbus at Atlanta, TBA

Western Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 25 or Thursday, Oct. 26

San Jose at Vancouver, TBA

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, TBA

Conference Semifinals (First Leg)
Eastern Conference
Monday, Oct. 30 or Tuesday, Oct. 31

Lowest seed at Toronto, TBA

Highest seed at New York City FC, TBA

Western Conference
Sunday, Oct. 29 or Monday, Oct. 30

Lowest seed at Portland, TBA

Highest seed at Seattle, TBA

Conference Semifinals (Second Leg)
Sunday, Nov. 5
Eastern Conference

Toronto at lowest seed, TBA

New York City FC at highest seed, TBA

Western Conference

Portland at lowest seed, TBA

Seattle at highest seed, TBA

Conference Championships
Eastern Conference

Tuesday, Nov. 21: TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 28 or Wednesday, Nov. 29: TBD

Western Conference

Tuesday, Nov. 21: TBD

Thursday, Nov. 30: TBD

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9: at highest seed, 4 p.m.

