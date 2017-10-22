MLS Playoff Glance

All Times EST Knockout Round

(Single-game elimination)

Eastern Conference Wednesday, Oct. 25 or Thursday, Oct. 26

New York at Chicago, TBA

Columbus at Atlanta, TBA

Western Conference Wednesday, Oct. 25 or Thursday, Oct. 26

San Jose at Vancouver, TBA

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, TBA

Conference Semifinals (First Leg) Eastern Conference Monday, Oct. 30 or Tuesday, Oct. 31

Lowest seed at Toronto, TBA

Highest seed at New York City FC, TBA

Western Conference Sunday, Oct. 29 or Monday, Oct. 30

Lowest seed at Portland, TBA

Highest seed at Seattle, TBA

Conference Semifinals (Second Leg) Sunday, Nov. 5 Eastern Conference

Toronto at lowest seed, TBA

New York City FC at highest seed, TBA

Western Conference

Portland at lowest seed, TBA

Seattle at highest seed, TBA

Conference Championships Eastern Conference

Tuesday, Nov. 21: TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 28 or Wednesday, Nov. 29: TBD

Western Conference

Tuesday, Nov. 21: TBD

Thursday, Nov. 30: TBD

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9: at highest seed, 4 p.m.

