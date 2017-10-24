MLS Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|Knockout Round
|Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 25: New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26: Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 25: San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26: Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference Semifinals
|Home-and-home
|First leg
|Eastern Conference
|Monday, Oct. 30 or Tuesday, Oct. 31
Lowest seed at Toronto, TBA
Highest seed at New York City FC, TBA
|Western Conference
|Sunday, Oct. 29 or Monday, Oct. 30
Lowest seed at Portland, TBA
Seattle at highest seed, TBA
|Second leg
|Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 5: Toronto at lowest seed, TBA
Sunday, Nov. 5: New York City FC at highest seed, TBA
Thursday, Nov. 2: Highest seed at Seattle, TBA
Sunday, Nov. 5: Portland at lowest seed, TBA
|Conference Championships
|Home-and-home
|Eastern Conference
|First leg
Tuesday, Nov. 21: TBD
Tuesday, Nov. 28 or Wednesday, Nov. 29: TBD
|Western Conference
|First leg
Tuesday, Nov. 21: TBD
Thursday, Nov. 30: TBD
Saturday, Dec. 9: at highest seed, 4 p.m.
